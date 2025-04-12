Charlotte Independence vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from April 12, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Jacks Tie Forward Madison FC, 1-1
- Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against Greenville Triumph
- Jacks to Host North Carolina FC in US Open Third Round
- Charlotte Independence Sign Colombian Forward Juan David Moreno
- Jacks Agree to Deal with 18-Year-Old Defender Javen Romero