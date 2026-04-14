Charlisse Leger-Walker 2026 WNBA Draft Presser
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Watch Charlisse Leger-Walker's full presser after being selected No. 18 by the Connecticut Sun!
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026
- Timberwolves and Lynx Deepen Community Impact with Inspiring Black History Month Celebration - Minnesota Lynx
- Portland Fire Selects Iyana Martín, Frieda Bühner in 2026 WNBA College Draft, Acquire Serah Williams Via Trade - Portland Fire
- Sparks Draft Ta'Niya Latson, Chance Gray and Amelia Hassett - Los Angeles Sparks
- Washington Mystics Select Lauren Betts with Fourth Overall Pick - Washington Mystics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.