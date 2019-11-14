Charlie Valerio Signs with the San Diego Padres

Waldorf, MD - It was announced on social media Wednesday evening that the 2019 Blue Crabs catcher, Charlie Valerio has signed a contract to play in the San Diego Padres organization. Valerio, an Atlantic League All-Star, will report to Spring Training with the Padres in 2020.

The last month has been a whirlwind for the switch-hitting backstop. Valerio has been representing his native Dominican Republic in the Premier12, a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics. His bat has been red hot in the tournament, hitting two home runs and accumulating a .444 batting average through the early stages of play.

Valerio's dedication and passion was shown everyday as a member of the Blue Crabs, and extends back to his childhood when he was put in timeout for playing baseball in the streets of the Dominican Republic against his parents direction. The catcher who will be returning to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2014 said in response to the signing, "Every dream can come true with dedication, patience, and discipline. God gives you things in his time, not when you want, so never give up."

Valerio finished the 2019 season with Southern Maryland among team leaders in batting average, and among league leaders in caught stealing percentage. He was well-known as a fan favorite and a great teammate, and the Blue Crabs wish Charlie the best of luck with the Padres.

