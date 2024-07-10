Charlie O'Connor Clarke Speaks with David Choinière Ahead of Tonight's #CanChamp Clash: #CanPL

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Charlie O'Connor Clarke speaks with David Choinière ahead of tonight's #CanChamp Clash Ã°Å¸ââ¬ | #CanPL

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/forge-fc-tickets/artist/2557308 -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 10, 2024

Cavalry FC Announces Second Annual Charity Golf Classic - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.