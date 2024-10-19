Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Sets the Scene at TD Place Ahead of the Outcome

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Ahead of The Outcome, presented by TonyBet, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke checks in from our nation's capital where Atlético Ottawa are getting set to take on Vancouver FC in a must-win game for both sides

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.