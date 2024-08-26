Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Previews the CanChamp Semifinal Second Leg Between Forge FC & Toronto FC

August 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Less than 24 hours to go Ã¢Åâº

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke sets up tomorrow night's #CanChamp semifinal second leg between #CanPL side Forge FC and MLS's Toronto FC

Get your tickets if you haven't already, or watch the action live on OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.