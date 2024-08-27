Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Chats with Alessandro Hojabrpour: #CanChamp

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Charlie O'Connor-Clarke chats with Alessandro Hojabrpour to get his thoughts ahead of the #CanChamp semi-final against Toronto FC -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.