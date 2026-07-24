USL Las Vegas Lights FC

Charlie Lanphier: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 19/20

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026


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