Charlie Lanphier: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 19/20
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Defending League Champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Roots Back Home for Rivalry Matchup Versus Sacramento Republic FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Saturday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Birmingham Legion FC's Soccer in Shelby County Match Postponed to Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. - Birmingham Legion FC
- New Mexico United-Birmingham Legion Match Postponed until Tomorrow - New Mexico United
- Midfielder Luís Felipe out for Season Following Successful ACL Surgery - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Friendly - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Aim to Carry Momentum into Clash against Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- Michael Adedokun Loaned to Hartford Athletic - Lexington SC
- Locomotive Set for First-Ever Meeting with Sporting JAX - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn FC's Spread the Love Program Hits Milestone in Push to Distribute 10,000 Tickets to Underserved Communities in Brooklyn - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Sign Guatemalan Forward Arquímides Ordóñez - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Picks up Adedokun on Loan from Lexington SC - Hartford Athletic
- Support Indy Eleven Foundation Through 50/50 Raffle During Home Games - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Bounce Back at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Hartford Athletic
- A Trip to the Sooner State Awaits Red-Hot Lexington Saturday Night against FC Tulsa - Lexington SC
- Preview: Rowdies at Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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