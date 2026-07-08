Charleston Hughes Is Hall of Fame Bound!

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







An unforgettable moment for a CFL legend. Corey Mace calls Charleston Hughes to share the life-changing news that he's Hall of Fame bound.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 8, 2026

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