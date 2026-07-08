Charleston Hughes Is Hall of Fame Bound!
Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
An unforgettable moment for a CFL legend. Corey Mace calls Charleston Hughes to share the life-changing news that he's Hall of Fame bound.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Week 6 in the CFL - CFL
- Hughes Headed to Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Calgary Stampeders
- Former Roughrider Charleston Hughes Surfs his Way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Sack Artist: Hughes Named to CFHOF Class of 2026 - CFL
- Stamps Sign Defensive Back - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Quarterback Jarret Doege - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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