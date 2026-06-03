Charleston Battery's Soaring Colton Swan, Rowdies Continue to Roll: USL All Access

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Charleston Battery rising star Colton Swan to the show to discuss his pathway from the Colorado Rapids Academy through Indiana University to the Battery, what made Charleston the right place to begin his professional career, how he's been able to achieve early success in the Low Country with seven goals across all competitions in the first three months of the season, and what his opportunities with the United States youth national team program have meant to his development.

Watts and Kerr also go in depth on the Tampa Bay Rowdies' victory against Louisville City FC, and what it means in the bigger picture in the Eastern Conference, and also take a look at Phoenix Rising FC's impressive performance against Sacramento Republic FC, what's fueling Indy Eleven's success this season, and a wild contest between Sporting Club Jacksonville and San Antonio FC that tied the USL Championship record for the highest-scoring draw in league history.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







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