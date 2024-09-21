Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Nick Markanich scored a pair of goals to set the USL Championship's single-season scoring record after Juan David Torres opened the scoring in the fifth minute as the Charleston Battery took a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 21, 2024
- Stoppage-Time Winner Earns Rhode Island FC 2-1 Comeback Win Over FC Tulsa - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Fall 3-1 in Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- The Streak Continues: Hartford Defeat Oakland Roots SC 2-0 - Hartford Athletic
- North Carolina FC Blanks Indy Eleven, 2-0 - North Carolina FC
- FC Tulsa Slips to Rhode Island FC, 2-1 - FC Tulsa
- Oakland Lose Third Straight Game, Falling 2-0 to Hartford - Oakland Roots
- Oakland Lose Third Straight Game, Falling 2-0 to Hartford - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Welcome Gerson Echeverry as New Assistant Coach - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Assistant Coach Gerson Echeverry Departs Club for Coaching Opportunity. - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Match Notes (9.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Hartford Athletic - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Hosts Eastern Conference Leading Louisville City in Final National Broadcast of the Season - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Tonight for Kids Night - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Saturday Derby Between Battery, Rowdies at Patriots Point
- Battery Bested 2-0 at Colorado Springs, Still Clinch Playoff Spot
- Battery Travel to Colorado Springs for Interconference Clash Saturday
- Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Wins August USL Championship Player of the Month Award
- Charleston Battery Sign Mexican Youth International Viggo Ortiz to USL Academy Contract