Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Nick Markanich scored a pair of goals to set the USL Championship's single-season scoring record after Juan David Torres opened the scoring in the fifth minute as the Charleston Battery took a 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Patriots Point.

