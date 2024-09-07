Charleston Battery vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Nick Markanich equaled the USL Championship's single-season scoring record with his 25th goal of the season before Emilio Ycaza scored a late winner as the Charleston Battery rallied for a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Patriot Point.

