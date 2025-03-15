Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Cal Jennings scored his first two goals for the Charleston Battery to lead the side to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Patriots Point, earning the Battery a first win against RIFC in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.
