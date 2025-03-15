Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored his first two goals for the Charleston Battery to lead the side to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Patriots Point, earning the Battery a first win against RIFC in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.

#usl #uslonyoutube

00:00:00 - by Charleston Battery 00:00:20 - by Rhode Island FC 00:00:26 - Kick Off by Rhode Island FC 00:00:37 - Mistake by Jorge Ruiz Ojeda 00:01:00 - Pass by Leland Archer 00:01:11 - Dribble by Houssou Landry 00:01:28 - Defensive act by Clay Holstad 00:01:54 - DefensiveAct by Karifa Yao 00:02:07 - Goal by Cal Jennings 00:04:08 - End Period by Rhode Island FC 00:04:24 - Start Period by Charleston Battery 00:04:34 - Foul by Aldair Sanchez 00:04:42 - DefensiveAct by John Klein 00:04:58 - Pass by Langston Blackstock 00:05:19 - Shot by Cal Jennings 00:05:40 - Pass by Douglas Martínez 00:05:47 - Shot by Joe Brito 00:06:07 - Pass by Joey Akpunonu 00:06:18 - Pass by Frank Nodarse 00:06:28 - Cross by Grant Stoneman 00:06:46 - Shot by Joe Brito 00:06:58 - DefensiveAct by Langston Blackstock 00:07:04 - End Match by Charleston Battery

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 15, 2025

