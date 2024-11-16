Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

November 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Goals either side of halftime by Karifa Yao and Noah Fuson sent Rhode Island FC to a 2-1 victory against the Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix as RIFC became only the third team to reach the USL Championship Final in its expansion season in the league.

