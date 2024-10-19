Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







MD Myers scored a second-half equalizer as the Charleston Battery earned a 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC at Patriots Point after Noah Fuson had put the visitors ahead late in the first half.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.