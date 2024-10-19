Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
MD Myers scored a second-half equalizer as the Charleston Battery earned a 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC at Patriots Point after Noah Fuson had put the visitors ahead late in the first half.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024
- LouCity Depends on Depth in Draw at San Antonio FC - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Upset Sacramento Republic FC to Close out 2024 Home Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Fights to the End in 3-2 Loss at Indy - Birmingham Legion FC
- FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Indy Eleven Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Holds Charleston Battery to 1-1 Draw - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds on Cusp of Playoffs After Loudoun Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United FC Blanked by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 0-2 - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Move One Step Closer to Playoff Berth with 2-1 over Tulsa - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds on Cusp of Playoffs with Loudoun Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Fall 2-0 in North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Anderson ties NCFC career scoring record as NCFC bests Tampa - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale - Detroit City FC
- Match Day: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Battery Fall 2-0 on Road to Pittsburgh
- Battery Travel to Pittsburgh for Final Road Match of Regular Season
- Battery Draw 2-2 with Detroit, Markanich Sets New Club Goalscoring Record
- Charleston Battery's Markanich Wins Week 29 USLC Player of the Week, Allan Makes Team of the Week
- Battery Beat Rowdies 3-1 in Historic Night, Markanich Sets USL Championship Scoring Record