Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
An early goal by Nick Markanich led the Charleston Battery to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Patriots Point on Saturday night, sending the defending Eastern Conference title holders through in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2024
- LouCity Rallies - Again - to Win Playoff Opener Over North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
- Louisville City FC Edges North Carolina FC, 3-2 - North Carolina FC
- Oakland Roots Fall 0-2 in Opening Playoff Round. - Oakland Roots
- Defeat in Charleston Ends Riverhounds' Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Moves on to the Western Conference Semifinals Powered by Powers' Late Winner - Orange County SC
- Memphis 901 FC's Season Ends with 1-0 Loss to Orange County in Western Conference Semifinal - Memphis 901 FC
- Match Notes (11.2.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
- Sacramento Republic FC Falls to Las Vegas Lights FC Friday - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston Battery Unveil 2024 Playoff Kit Ahead of Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
- Nick Markanich Wins 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot
- Battery Beat Loudoun in Regular Season Finale with Torres, Rodriguez Goals
- Battery Host Loudoun in Regular Season Finale on Saturday
- Battery Draw 1-1 with Rhode Island, Myers Scores and Grinwis PK Save