Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







An early goal by Nick Markanich led the Charleston Battery to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Patriots Point on Saturday night, sending the defending Eastern Conference title holders through in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.

