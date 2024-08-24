Charleston Battery vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Nick Markanich scored his second hat trick of the season while MD Myers notched a pair of goals as the Charleston Battery swept to a 6-0 victory against Orange County SC at Patriots Point as Markanich moved to 24 goals in the Championship's regular season.

