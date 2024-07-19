Charleston Battery vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery Video
Nick Markanich scored a pair of second-half goals - extending his league-leading total to 18 this season - as the Charleston Battery extended their undefeated streak to five games with a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Patriots Point.
