Charleston Battery vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Nick Markanich and Juan David Torres each recorded a goal and assist while MD Myers found the net to lead the Charleston Battery to a 3-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Patriots Point as Markanich bagged his 21st goal of the regular season.

