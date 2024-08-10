Charleston Battery vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Nick Markanich and Juan David Torres each recorded a goal and assist while MD Myers found the net to lead the Charleston Battery to a 3-1 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Patriots Point as Markanich bagged his 21st goal of the regular season.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
