Charitable Tuesdays Return in 2021

Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will present Charitable Tuesdays. The program, presented by Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, gives local non-profit organizations a no-cost opportunity to have a presence at Historic Bowman Field, for the purpose of educating fans about their organization.

One organization will be featured at a total of six Tuesday home games and receive;

A display table in the stadium to display and distribute promotional literature and materials

A live on-field interview before the game

Ceremonial 1st pitch honors for the organization

A $500 donation to the non-profit courtesy of Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing and the Crosscutters, presented during an on-field ceremony

Interested non-profit organizations must apply online at crosscutters.com to be considered for one of the six available opportunities. The deadline for applications is May 31. More information is available by contacting the Cutters Director of Community Relations, Sarah Budd at (570) 326-3389 or via email at sarah@crosscutters.com.

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Tickets for Opening Night and other select games go on sale to the general public May 10 at 10am and can be ordered online, by phone or in-person at the Cutters Box Office.

