Charbonneau Steps Down as Manager & Thielmann Returns to Team

FOND DU LAC, WI - After spending the last four seasons as the skipper for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Zac Charbonneau will be moving into a new role for next season by taking over as Director of Player Personnel. The Dock Spiders are excited to welcome back Chuck Thielmann to the organization as the role of field manager after spending the 2017 season as the team's pitching coach. Charbonneau will continue to assist with the recruiting and placement of players for the team, and Thielmann will take over the on-field managing duties.

Charbonneau was hired as the team's first field manager in 2016 and posted a 144-117 (.552) record and led the team to a Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and Northwoods League WI-IL Pod Championship in 2020. During his four-year stint in leading the team, 14 players were selected in the MLB draft while 3 others were signed as undrafted free agents by MLB clubs.

"This is a bittersweet day for me because I'm sad to be leaving the Dock Spider dugout but so excited for Chuck to have this opportunity. Chuck and I have maintained a great relationship after working together for two years, and he will continue to do things the right way and win for the Fondy Faithful." said Charbonneau. "I also want to say thank you to Rob, Ryan, and Chris for this opportunity. Four years ago, who knew how good it would be? Fond du Lac became our second home, and I never imagined I would build the bond with the organization and community that I did. There is no better place to coach in the Northwoods League than Fondy. I am going to miss everything about it. I look forward to helping Chuck and the organization in any way possible."

"Zac has been instrumental to the success of our team from the very beginning, and we can't thank him enough for everything he has done for the Dock Spiders organization." said Dock Spiders Vice President, Ryan Moede. "He has always recruited top tier players both on and off the field and consistently provided the Fondy Faithful Fans with an excellent on-field product to watch each summer. We know he will work with Chuck to ensure the Dock Spiders roster is ready to defend our title in 2021."

Thielmann returns to the Dock Spiders in the role of field manager after spending the inaugural 2017 season with the team under Charbonneau as the pitching coach. In the Fall of 2017, Thielmann was hired as Assistant Baseball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

"Ever since Chuck was here with the organization back in 2017, we have always had a ton of respect for his coaching ability and the quality person that he is." said Moede. "We have all the confidence that Chuck will be able to jump right back in and work with Zac to produce a great roster and help the team achieve on-field success next season."

"I am so thankful and fortunate for the opportunity Ryan Moede, Rob Zerjav, and the rest of the Fond du Lac Front Office have given me." said Thielmann. "I can't wait to be back in front of the Fondy Faithful and competing for another Northwoods League championship. This is a top-class organization, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it again."

The Dock Spiders will look to defend their 2020 WI-IL Northwoods League Championship when the season begins in June 2021.

