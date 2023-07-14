Changes to Michiana Music Festival on August 12

SOUTH BEND, IN - Due to circumstances beyond the promoter's control, Smash Mouth will no longer be appearing at the Michiana Music Festival being held at Four Winds Field. The promoter notified stadium officials earlier today. In their place, popular local band "The 1985: Totally 80's Music Tribute" will cap off the concert.

Ryan Cabrera and Brad Fischetti, from LFO are both confirmed and will still perform on August 12. All tickets will be general admission and concessions will still be open.

"While we are disappointed Smash Mouth will no longer be appearing, the show will go on," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We are thankful to Ryan Cabrera and Brad Fischetti for their commitment to the concert. And with the addition of The 1985 to the lineup along with the charitable donation to Ronald McDonald House, this will be a fun, community concert everyone can enjoy."

With the format change, tickets are only $15 per person plus a $2 ticket fee. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this event will go to Ronald McDonald Charities of Michiana. Gates will still open at 6:00pm.

Those who have already purchased tickets will automatically be refunded the difference in ticket price. Anyone who purchased tickets to see Smash Mouth and would like a complete refund must call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988. The Four Winds Field Box Office is open Monday - Friday 10:00am to 5:00pm on non-gamedays.

