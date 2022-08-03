Changes to 2022-2023 Home Game Schedule Announced

August 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The SPHL has announced game schedule changes affecting Roanoke's home schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Roanoke's previously scheduled home game on Thursday, January 12 at 7:05 P.M. against Fayetteville will be replaced with a home game on Thursday, February 9 at 10:35 A.M. Roanoke's home game against Vermilion County on Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 A.M. will move to a 7:05 P.M. puck drop on the same day.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is set for Friday, October 21 at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota, the Official Ride of the Dawgs! Season tickets and packages are on sale now through the Dawgs front office. Single game tickets will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. at the box office and online.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.