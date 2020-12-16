Change up Project UpdateÃÂ

December 16, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







Applications for the Change Up Project 2022 cycle will begin to be accepted in August 2021. (subject to change)

While we understand that many organizations are in need of support, we require that grant applicants meet the following criteria for eligibility:

The Change Up Project increases access for children and youth programs that focus on:

- Self-development of youth increasing the access to the sport of baseball

- Developing life skills of all those that have access to the facility

- Facility upgrades to allow for inclusion of all youth to utilize the space regardless of ability

The Change Up Project proposals may include, but are not limited to:

- The building of new infrastructure benefitting the league and local community

- Improving existing spaces to increase programming capacity, overall usage, safety, accessibility and inclusiveness for all participants

Updates from the 2020 recipients of the Change Up Project grant:

Richmond City Baseball Association

Following receiving the Change-Up Project $50,000 grant, the City of Richmond installed a full natural turf infields at Palmer Secondary School to the three main diamonds. These were previously used for fastball and the turf infields have made them more playable in rain and also give true bounces for safer plays.

In order to have the greatest impact on all age groups that play with RCBA, portable mounds were also purchased allow for the easy field conversions from U11 to U13 distances and are very consistent and require no maintenance compared to clay mounds.

Dunbar Little League

The summer of 2020 was supposed to look a lot different for Dunbar Little League as they were supposed to host the British Columbia Little League Provincials. At Memorial Park located in Dunbar, there was several upgrades that were needed to accommodate all the ages that play within League.

With the Change-Up Project grant, the playing surface on both the majors and minors fields will be improved to provide a safe environment for all athletes. In order to allow for a long training season for the teams, the batting cages located near the Major Field will also be seeing some upgrades with new lighting, wind screens and proper storage for field equipment to keep up the facility.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from December 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.