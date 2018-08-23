Chanclas Drop Extra-Inning Affair, 'Riders Clinch Series

Before a sellout crowd of 6,332 Thursday night at Wolff Stadium, Frisco earned a 4-3, 11-inning win over the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio.

Even with the return of the Flying Chanclas, San Antonio's offensive struggles continued Thursday against right-hander Jonathan Hernandez. The Santiago de los Caballeros, DR native set the Chanclas down in order in each of the first four innings.

San Antonio collected its first hit in the fifth when Kyle Overstreet led off the frame with a single to right. Austin Allen followed with a ground rule double to left and it appeared that the Chanclas were in business. However, Hernandez buckled down, escaping the jam with a strikeout surrounded by two groundouts.

The two hits in the fifth were the only ones allowed in six innings by Hernandez, who punched out eight and did not issue a walk.

Hernandez's impressive line overshadowed a terrific outing by Chanclas righty Michel Baez. After struggling in his first two Double-A starts, Baez was much sharper Thursday. The 6-foot-8 hurler allowed just a pair of second-inning runs on the night and just six hits over six strong innings. Baez fanned six against just two walks.

The 2-0 lead looked safe for the "Riders as Wei-Chieh Huang followed Hernandez with zeroes in both the seventh and eighth.

Huang departed in the ninth with one out and two men on the bases. His replacement, lefty Brett Martin, appeared to be close to a save as he fanned Hudson Potts for the second out. However, Peter Van Gansen kept the Missions alive and sent the game into extras with a clutch, game-tying double to left center.

After both teams exchanged runs in the 10th, Frisco would plate the game's final run in the 11th against Colby Blueberg (1-1) when Eliezer Alvarez scored from third on Michael De Leon's double play grounder.

Walker Weickel (1-1) worked a perfect 11th to cap the victory.

San Antonio (26-31, 68-59) concludes its four-game series with Frisco (32-27, 56-73) Friday on Shirt Off Our Back Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1, 2.45) will get the start for the Missions, while the "Riders look for the sweep behind fellow righty Edgar Arredondo (0-2, 5.40).

