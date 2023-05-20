Championship Victory Parade Sunday, May 21st, 1PM

May 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting a victory parade in Danbury on Sunday, May 21st, at 1PM. We'll begin at City Hall, then make our way through the city, past the Danbury Ice Arena, and to the City Center Green.

Thanks to Mayor Dean Esposito and all with the City of Danbury for working to make this all possible!

Thank you to all the fans who have been so supportive of the Hat Tricks! We look forward to seeing everyone celebrate on Sunday!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2023

Championship Victory Parade Sunday, May 21st, 1PM - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.