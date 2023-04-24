Championship Tickets on Sale Now

The SPHL has announced the President's Cup Final Schedule between Roanoke and Birmingham. This is a best three out of five game series. Tickets and parking passes for Roanoke's games go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10:00 A.M. at the box office and online. Parking is $5.00 on site or use the free shuttle service from the Elmwood Park Garage. The Dawgs postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota. Bud Light Watch Parties will be announced as they are finalized.

All Times Shown in EST:

Game 1 - Thursday, April 27 at Birmingham - 8:00

Game 2 - Friday, April 28 at Birmingham - 8:00

Game 3 - Monday, May 1 at Roanoke - 7:05

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 2 at Roanoke - 7:05*

Game 5 - Thursday, May 4 at Birmingham - 8:00*

*Games 4 and 5 will only be played if necessary. If Game 4 is not played, tickets purchased will be refunded automatically and immediately.

Fans who purchased a Playoff Package must use "GAME D" tickets for May 1 and "GAME E" tickets for May 2.

