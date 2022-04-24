Championship Series Tickets on Sale at 10:00 a.m.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face the Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL President's Cup Championship Series. Tickets go on sale online today at 10:00 A.M. Tickets will be available at Berglund Center box office beginning Monday at 10:00 A.M.

GAME 1 at Peoria - Thursday, April 28 at 8:15 P.M. EST

GAME 2 at Peoria - Friday, April 29 at 8:15 P.M. EST

GAME 3 at Roanoke - Monday, May 2 at 7:05 P.M. EST [CLICK TO BUY TICKETS]

GAME 4 at Roanoke* - Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 P.M. EST [CLICK TO BUY TICKETS]

GAME 5 at Peoria* - Thursday, May 5 at 8:15 P.M. EST

*Games four and five will only be played if necessary. If Game Four is not played, refunds for tickets and parking will be issued automatically. Please allow time for processing if this situation occurs.

