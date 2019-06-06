Championship Parade Announced

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, the 2019 Kelly Cup Champions and proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that their Championship Parade and Fan Rally will began at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7th.

WHAT: 2019 Kelly Cup Championship Parade & Fan Rally

WHEN: Friday, June 7th, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

DETAILS : The Parade, featuring Newfoundland Growlers players, staff and invited guests will leave Mile One Centre at 5:30 p.m. and head west to Waldegrave Street, down to HarbourDrive, turning on Job's Cove/Prescott street then onto Duckworth street. From Duckworth street the parade will cross to New Gower street and advance towards Mile One Centre, the parade will turn onto Queen street then culminate on George Street where a Fan Rally will be held on the George Street Stage.

--An alternate location may be announced at a later time should unfavorable weather conditions arise.

