Championship Manager to Lead New Era of Goldeyes Baseball

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes introduced Greg Tagert as the fourth field manager in franchise history on Thursday.

One of the most accomplished managers in the history of independent baseball, Tagert has 27 seasons of professional experience, most notably with the American Association's Gary SouthShore RailCats.

"I couldn't be more thrilled and proud to be part of the Goldeyes," said Tagert. "I didn't envision returning to manage another club. However, the Goldeyes are truly unique. Sam's ownership and the guidance under Andrew and his staff have been a remarkable example of consistent success throughout the years.

"It's a great privilege to follow in the footsteps of my dear friend, Rick Forney, whose teams set a standard by which every other club is measured," Tagert added. "It's an honour to be associated with Rick, Hal Lanier, and Doug Simunic. I'd also like to thank Kyle Haines and the San Francisco Giants for the opportunity and the experience of this past year. I have always been extremely fond of the City of Winnipeg, Shaw Park, and the wonderful Goldeyes fans. I'm honoured to be a Winnipeg Goldeye."

Tagert managed the RailCats for 16 seasons over 17 years from 2005-21. The Vacaville, California native led the club to 12 winning records, nine playoff appearances, and three championships (2005 and 2007 in the Northern League, and 2013 in the American Association). Additionally, three of his RailCats teams missed the postseason by 2.0 or fewer games. Well-known across the industry for their fundamentally sound play, Tagert's RailCats compiled an astounding .564 winning percentage (257-199) in one-run games.

"We all face challenges in business and in everyday life," said Goldeyes' owner Sam Katz. "Finding the right individual to take over for Rick Forney was definitely a major challenge. With Greg Tagert filling the position, that challenge has been met. I am thrilled Greg will be our manager, and humbled he left a position with a Major League organization to join the Goldeyes. His reputation, credibility, and success in baseball are a perfect fit for the Goldeyes."

Tagert's first managerial position came in 1995 with the Frontier League's Ohio Valley Redcoats. The following season, Tagert briefly managed the Prairie League's Brainerd Bobcats before the franchise disbanded mid-season. Tagert then returned to the Frontier League where he spent the next eight seasons leading the Evansville Otters from 1997-2000 and the Dubois County Dragons (later known as the Kenosha Mammoths and then the Springfield/Ozark Ducks) from 2001-04.

"We are very excited to add Greg to the Goldeyes' family," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "He is one of the most respected managers in baseball, both on and off the field. Greg's teams have always been hard to play against, and we look forward to him brining that 'never quit' attitude to the Goldeyes. Greg always spoke highly of Winnipeg as a visitor, and now he will have the opportunity to explore even more of what our great city has to offer."

Over his nine seasons in the Frontier League, Tagert's clubs posted a winning record every year while making the postseason six times. Tagert- who will turn 60 early in the New Year- was voted Frontier League Manager of the Year in 2001 with Dubois County, and was the league's winningest manager (412-336, .551) upon departing for the RailCats in 2005. Most recently, Tagert skippered the San Francisco Giants' Rookie Arizona Complex League "Orange" affiliate.

Tagert is one of only six managers in the history of modern independent baseball (1993-present) to win 1,000-plus games, and enters the 2023 season with an all-time managerial record of 1,265-1,117 (.531). During his 26 full seasons of managing (excludes the abbreviated 1996 season with Brainerd), Tagert has overseen 21 winning records and 15 playoff berths. In addition to 2001, Tagert was voted Northern League Manager of the Year with the RailCats in 2007 and 2009, and received the same honour in the American Association in 2016. The RailCats joined the American Association along with the Goldeyes in 2011, and Tagert's 507 managerial wins rank third in league history.

Tagert's success in the dugout has extended through his staff where he is unofficially known for the "Tagert Coaching Tree." More than a dozen of Tagert's former coaches have moved into managerial positions of their own, or received coaching opportunities with Major League organizations.

Tagert and his wife, Mary, currently reside in Fort Worth, Texas. They have four adult children: sons Ben (35), Josh (33), and Sam (31), and daughter Elaine (27).

Tagert succeeds Rick Forney who managed the Goldeyes from 2006-22 before taking a similar position with the Atlantic League's York Revolution earlier this off-season.

The Goldeyes will host a media Zoom call to formally introduce Tagert in the coming days.

All-Time Winnipeg Goldeyes Managers

Doug Simunic (1994-95)

Hal Lanier (1996-2005)

Rick Forney (2006-22)

Greg Tagert (2023- )

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

