Championship Giveaways Highlight South Bend Cubs 2021 Promotional Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - With single game tickets going on sale next week, the South Bend Cubs have announced the giveaway and promotional schedule for the 2021 season. While the organization was not able to celebrate the 2019 Midwest League Championship last year, a number of giveaways will recognize the accomplishments of that team.

What will likely be one of the most sought-after items is a wearable, replica championship ring. This ring will include a display base and commemorative box. This one of kind item will be given away to the first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates on May 19. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET. Only one replica ring per ticket, per person. All recipients must be in attendance at the time of the giveaway.

Additional championship giveaway items include a championship fleece blanket (May 9), replica championship flag (May 23 & July 7), replica Midwest League Trophy (May 26), championship team canvas print (June 27), and championship pint glass (July 14).

This season's bobblehead will featuring the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, who played in three rehab games for South Bend in 2019. The bobblehead giveaway is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18 and given away to the first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET. Only one bobblehead per ticket, per person. All recipients must be in attendance at the time of the giveaway.

Other giveaways include a 2021 magnet schedule giveaway (May 4 & 5), replica youth gold jersey (June 13), South Bend Cubs camo hat (June 23 & July 18), tin lunch box (August 8), and South Bend Cubs t-shirt (September 1).

What would have debuted in 2020 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión ("Fun Cup") initiative, the South Bend Cubs will become "Los Cabritos Maldichos" ("The Cursed Goats") for three games during the 2021 season. Learn more about the alternate brand identity. On June 13, July 11, and August 22, the team will wear a brand-new Copa-specific on-field look that was released in April of 2020.

There will be two Copa specific giveaways. On July 11 the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos t-shirt and on August 22, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos pint glass.

Other popular theme nights returning include Military Appreciation Night (May 30), Teacher Appreciation Night (June 4), Craft Beer Night (September 1), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 5).

All promotions and giveaways are subject to change. Full descriptions of all theme nights and giveaway items can be found at SouthBendCubs.com by clicking on tickets and promotions. Opening Night at Four Winds Field is set for May 4 at 7:05 p.m. versus the Quad Cities River Bandits.

