Championship Game Tomorrow at Home

September 8, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





Get your tickets to Game 3 of the Best-of-Five Florida State League Championship Series! Tortugas would also host Game 4 and 5 at home (Monday and Tuesday).

Tomorrow's game starts at 5:35 and gates open at 4:00!

Pack the Jack on Sunday for the Championship Game! Get your tickets now! VIP, Reserved and General Admission tickets are available.

Get your tickets online with the link above or call (386) 257-3172 for tickets. Offices at the stadium to open at 10:00 am on Sunday morning.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 8, 2018

Championship Game Tomorrow at Home - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.