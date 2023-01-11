Champion Backstop Announces Retirement

Christian Correa has announced his intention to retire as a player and start is career as a developmental coach for the Milwaukee Brewers. Correa started 76 games for the RedHawks helping lead the team to the 2023 American Association Championship to take home the Miles Wolff Cup.

Manager Chris Coste, "Although he was only with us for one season, Christian will go down as one of the most important catchers our organization has ever had. A proven winner everywhere he goes, we are happy he chose to end his playing career as a RedHawk and we wish him nothing but success on his new venture as a coach in the Brewers organization."

