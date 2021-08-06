Chalmers Dominates in Game One Shutout, Biscuits Rally in Second Game to Split

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (34-44) and Montgomery Biscuits (46-35) split their doubleheader Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Dakota Chalmers (W, 2-2) was brilliant and the Smokies hit three home runs in their 10-0 win in game one. In the second game, Montgomery broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 5-3.

Chase Strumpf finished the doubleheader 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI, and two walks. Brennen Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, and five RBI, he was also hit twice. Jared Young and Nelson Velazquez also homered Friday.

Delvin Zinn scored the Smokies first run of the day on Davis' sacrifice fly in the top of the first in game one. In the second, the Smokies sent ten to the plate and scored seven times. Strumpf and Young both hit two-run home runs in the inning. Davis hit a two-run double and Carlos Sepulveda added an RBI single in the second.

In the fourth, Tyler Payne scored on Sepulveda's sacrifice fly to extend the Smokies lead to 9-0. In the fifth, Velazquez's solo home run, his first in Double-A. put the Smokies up 10-0.

Chalmers allowed just one hit and a walk over six scoreless innings Friday night. Chalmers also struck out three. RHP Samuel Reyes closed out the game with a scoreless seventh inning in his Smokies debut.

The Smokies scored first in the nightcap as Sepulveda came around to score on Davis' RBI double in the first. Montgomery tied the game in the second on Seaver Whalen's RBI single.

Both teams scored twice in the fourth. For the Smokies, Davis led off the inning with a solo home run and Velazquez scored on Strumpf's RBI double. In the bottom half, Austin Shenton led off the inning with a solo home run, and Whalen's RBI single tied the game at three.

With two-outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth inning, Niko Hulsizer hit a go-ahead two-run single into right field off LHP Wyatt Short (L, 1-4) to give the Biscuits a 5-3 lead

The Smokies and Biscuits continue their series Saturday night. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (3-5, 4.87) and RHP Jayden Murray (1-1, 4.38) is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday, August 10 to begin a 12-game homestand. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

