Challenge Round Preview: Knoxville Ice Bears vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

PENSACOLA, FLA - The Pensacola Ice Flyers play the Knoxville Ice Bears in the first playoff game of the SPHL Challenge Round.

Pensacola Ice Flyers Record: 33-16-7 (73 points)

Leading Scorer: Garrett Milan (65 points)

Leading Goaltender: Brian Billett (9-7-2, 2.67 GAA, .899 SV%)

The Ice Flyers played the Knoxville Ice Bears for the last two games of the regular season this past weekend. On Friday night they won 2-1 in regulation. Garrett Milan scored an unassisted goal in the second period, and Nathan Bruyere scored in the third on a power play. He was assisted by Charlie Adams and Garrett Milan. On Saturday, the Ice Flyers lost 4-3 in a shootout. Jessyko Bernard, assisted by Charlie Adams opened up the scoring in the first period. Chapen LeBlond scored on a power play in the second with an assist from Trever Hertz. TJ Sarcona scored in the third unassisted. Knoxville tied the game in the third, leading the game to overtime. After not being able to settle the game in overtime, it went to a shootout, where it went to nine rounds. Liam Kerins scored twice in the shootout, but it wasn't enough and the Ice Flyers fell to the Ice Bears.

Knoxville Ice Bears Record: 30-20-6 (66 points)

Leading Scorer: Berkley Scott (70 points)

Leading Goaltender: Zoltan Hetenyi (16-16-2, 3.24 GAA, .905 SV%)

This past weekend, the Ice Bears played against the Ice Flyers at home for the last two games of the regular season. On Friday they lost 2-1 with their lone goal scored by Evan Neugold, who was assisted by Michael Chen and Sean Robertson. On Saturday, however, they won in a shootout. Their goals were scored by Marcus Ortiz, Gehrett Sargis and Evan Neugold, with assists coming from Lawrence Cornellier, Kevin Swider, Evan Neugold and Berkley Scott (2). In the nine-round shootout Danny Cesarz, Evan Neugold and Sean Robertson scored with Robertson breaking the tie.

LOOKING FORWARD: The second game will be played in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday, April 14 at 6:35 p.m. CST. If a Game 3 is forced to break a tie in the best-of-three series, it will be considered a home game for Pensacola. However, with the Pensacola Bay Center having already been booked for the weekend, the game will take place at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama on Sunday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. CST.

