Challenge Cup, Storytelling and the Moth, and Roadtrips with Friends: NWSL on Tour
Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
The NWSL is BACK and we're hitting the road for our Summer of Soccer. Up first: follow Megan O'Keefe and friends to Columbus, Ohio, for an intimate look into the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f., storytelling at a special night with The Moth, and pregame chats with Gotham FC's Jaedyn Shaw and Kansas City's Croix Bethune. The NWSL is back in action on July 3rd. And don't miss NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally, kicking off July 10th!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Houston Dash Announce Roster Update and Free Agent List - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to Multi-Year Extension - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Re-Signs Prohaska Ahead of Free Agency Window - Racing Louisville FC
- Chicago Stars FC Defender Sam Angel Recalled from Loan to Boston Legacy FC - Chicago Stars FC
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