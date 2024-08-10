Chad Kelly Review Initiated

TORONTO - Further to the terms and conditions of the May 7 suspension letter, the Canadian Football League (CFL) has received the final assessment relating to Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

The CFL has now begun a thorough review process with the help of subject matter experts, which will need to be completed before it makes a determination on possible reinstatement.

On May 7, the CFL levied a suspension for a minimum of nine games against Mr. Kelly, based on the findings of a thorough third-party investigation into allegations made against him. Over the course of his suspension, Mr. Kelly was required to attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by an independent expert in the field of gender-based violence, before undergoing a confidential psychological assessment.

There will be no further comment on the matter until a decision on next steps has been reached.

