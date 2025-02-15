CFL X World Vision - Tim White
February 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Wide Receiver Tim White, travelled with the CFL and World Vision to the Philippines to see how children's lives are being changed for good, through to child sponsorship.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 15, 2025
- Stampeders Mourn Death of Al Valdes - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- All-CFL Defensive Lineman Casey Sayles Signs Extension with Ticats
- Ticats Add Free Agent Tyjuan Garbutt to D-Line
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent DB Reggie Stubblefield
- Tiger-Cats Add All-CFL Receiver Kenny Lawler
- Ticats Add West All-CFL Offensive Lineman Liam Dobson