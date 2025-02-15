CFL X World Vision - Tim White

February 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Wide Receiver Tim White, travelled with the CFL and World Vision to the Philippines to see how children's lives are being changed for good, through to child sponsorship.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 15, 2025

Stampeders Mourn Death of Al Valdes - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.