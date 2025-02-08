CFL X World Vision - Marc-Antoine Dequoy

In March, Marc-Antoine Dequoy travelled with World Vision to see how child sponsorship in the Philippines has changed the lives of children and their surrounding communities. Providing access to necessities such as education, healthcare and clean water. He also met children still waiting for the support of sponsorship to reach their full potential. There are currently 685 children urgently waiting to be sponsored in the Philippines and Kenya. With your help, we can reach them all. Don't wait-Become a supporter today and join the CFL in making this vision a reality at www.worldvision.ca/supporter

