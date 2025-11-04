CFL Western Semi-Final: CGY at BC: Cinematic Recap

Published on November 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







A fierce battle out West as BC and Calgary left everything on the field for a chance to move one step closer to the Grey Cup. Go inside the action with this Western Semi-Final cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.