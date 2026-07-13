CFL Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week- Week 6, 2026

Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Week 6 was packed with incredible CFL moments, including Trey Vaval incredible touchdown for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. See where the biggest plays from around the league landed in this week's Timber Mart Plays of the Week!

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026


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