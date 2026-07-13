CFL Plays of the Week- Week 6, 2026
Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 6 was packed with incredible CFL moments, including Trey Vaval incredible touchdown for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. See where the biggest plays from around the league landed in this week's Timber Mart Plays of the Week!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026
- Alouettes Add RB Rushawn Baker - Montreal Alouettes
- Alouettes Add RB Rushawn Baker - Montreal Alouettes
- Argos Ink Canadian OL Frank Vreugdenhil - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign Offensive Lineman Jaquan Adams to Practice Roster - B.C. Lions
- Elks Sign American Defensive Lineman Bastone - Edmonton Elks
- Dennis McKnight Named Special Teams Coordinator for Bc Lions - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.