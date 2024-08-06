CFL Plays of the Week - Week 9, 2024

August 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







Cam Echols had an incredible catch in the Calgary Stampeders' huge home win against Toronto Argonauts but was it enough to grab top spot in CFL week 9's top plays? Watch to find out!

