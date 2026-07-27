CFL Plays of the Week - Week 8, 2026
Published on July 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 8 was packed with incredible CFL moments, including Tyreik McAllister return touchdown for the Calgary Stampeders. See where the biggest plays from around the league landed in this week's Timber Mart Plays of the Week! #CFL #Highlights
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 27, 2026
- Lions Sign Two-Time All-CFL Defensive Lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Bring Back OL Walker-Hunt - B.C. Lions
- Elks Add National Offensive Lineman Hosseini - Edmonton Elks
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