CFL Plays of the Week - Week 8, 2024
July 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Tre Ford miraculously evaded the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defence to find Javon Leake downfield, but was his performance enough to take top spot in the Week 8 edition of the Plays of the Week?
