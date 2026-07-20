CFL Plays of the Week - Week 7, 2026
Published on July 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 7 was packed with incredible CFL moments, including Keon Hatcher one handed magic catch for the BC lions. See where the biggest plays from around the league landed in this week's Timber Mart Plays of the Week!
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