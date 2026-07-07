CFL Plays of the Week - Week 5, 2026
Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
FanDuel Canada Day Weekend was packed with incredible CFL moments, including Kenny Lawler's acrobatic catch for the Tiger-Cats. See where the biggest plays from around the league landed in this week's Timber Mart Plays of the Week!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2026
- Alouettes Add QB Terry Wilson, Two Others - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Announce Stan Schwartz - Heart of a Champion Award Winners - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Sign DB Cumberbatch - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.