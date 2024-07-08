CFL Plays of the Week - Week 5, 2024

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







Walter Fletcher's 31-yard TD rush was CLUTCH in the Montreal Alouettes' electrifying 4th quarter comeback to continue their historical winning streak. Was it clutch enough to secure the top spot in week 5's Plays of the Week?

