CFL Plays of the Week - Week 5, 2024
July 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Walter Fletcher's 31-yard TD rush was CLUTCH in the Montreal Alouettes' electrifying 4th quarter comeback to continue their historical winning streak. Was it clutch enough to secure the top spot in week 5's Plays of the Week?
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 8, 2024
- Stampeders Add Linebacker Diego Fagot - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Ink Two; Canadian DL Daniel Joseph & American OL George Moore - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.