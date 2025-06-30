Sports stats

CFL Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4, 2025

June 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Derek Slywka scoops a loose ball and races untouched to the end zone. Did it grab the top spot in TimberMart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central