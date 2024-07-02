CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4, 2024

July 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Demerio Houston had a clutch interception in an overtime thriller against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to help the Calgary Stampeders get their second win of the 2024 CFL season. Where did it rank in this week's top plays?

