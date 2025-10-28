CFL Plays of the Week - Week 21, 2025
Published on October 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Ayden Eberhardt put on a show with his speed and skill in an incredible game! But where did his touchdowns land in this week's Timbermart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!
